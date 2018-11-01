CAL FIRE SD to Conduct Vegetation Management Burn

In a press release from Tony Mecham, fire chief:

In an ongoing effort to address the wildland fire fuel hazards in San Diego County CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire Authority, in cooperation with local landowners, will be conducting a Vegetation Management Program (VMP) burn Wednesday Nov. 28. Scheduled to begin at 0900, project managers have a goal of treating 126 acres on private property in the area near the intersection of Hwy 79 and Hwy 76, known locally as Moretti’s Junction.

Smoke is expected to be visible throughout the day in the immediate area of the burn as well as from the nearby communities of Warner Springs, Palomar Mountain, Santa Ysabel, and Julian.

For more information about CAL FIRE’s VMP program, please visit calfire.ca.gov/resource_mgt/resource_mgt_vegetation.

For tips on how you can prevent and prepare for wildland fire, please visit ReadyForWildfire.org, ReadySanDiego.org. Residents can register for evacuation warnings at AlertSanDiego.org.