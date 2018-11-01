Sons of the American Legion

On a cool Sunday morning on Oct. 28, the American Legion in Julian hosted a breakfast fundraiser for a good cause.

All procceeds from the breakfast would go toward the Wounded Warrior Foundation Freedom Station. This organization supports the the seriously injured returning home from war with immediate medical and emotional needs, including those suffering from post-traumatic stress; physical and occupational therapy, and patients recovering or receiving care at military medical facilities; transitioning warriors who are medically retiring and transitioning to civilian life.

With a great turnout, all enjoyed the delicious breakfast, which consisted of all you can eat, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, coffee, orange juice, and pancakes. Over 100 breakfasts were sold for this morning's event. Thank you Julian!

The community of Julian always turns out for this event and is enjoyed by all.