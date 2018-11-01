Julian Chamber Mixer

Things were mixing at the monthly Julian Chamber of Commerce mixer Nov. 1 at the Wynola Pizza. Held once a month at different locations around Julian, similar to the Sundowner’s held in Borrego, was attended by over 30 businesses in and around Julian.

Prizes donated by various businesses were raffled off, with funds going back to the chamber for future events.

At the mixer, upcoming events were discussed, such as the Christmas tree lighting, and the miscellaneous repairs to the chamber office in Julian. Santa Claus will also make his appearance at the Town Hall every weekend during December, and there will be a special mailbox for the children to send mail to him in the North Pole.

– Denny DuVall