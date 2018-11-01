Annual Tree Lighting

The tree lighting in the backcountry of Julian has been a longtime tradition for a number of years, and not just residents, but visitors as well look forward to it every year. Unlike many east coast states at this time of year, one could get as close to cool weather, sniff wood fires, and possible views of snow in the mountains right in Julian.

The annual celebration this year, after all have enjoyed their Thanksgiving turkey, will be Saturday Nov. 24, hosted by the Julian Pioneer Museum from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The tree will stand in front of the museum. The lighting of the town’s huge Christmas tree is a sight one wouldn’t want to miss.

The Julian Chamber of Commerce and local merchants sponsor the event to make it possible for many to enjoy.

For more information, contact the Julian Chamber of Commerce at 760-765-1857.