Bring in the holiday season with a Sacred Christmas Community Concert held at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church. Concerts will be held on Saturday Dec. 1 7:30 p.m., and Sunday Dec. 2, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There will be a free will offering received with all proceeds going to the Borrego Minister’s Association. For more information, contact Sherry Harapat at 218-259-0153.