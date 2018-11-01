Seat Sale – "Buy A Seat"

If you missed your opportunity to purchase a new seat for the theatre, you have one last chance!

Patrons who had purchased multiple seats at the beginning of the campaign have put some of those seats back into the available pool and converted their purchase to a general donation. There are now several seats available and they will be sold on a first come basis. The names to be engraved on the seat plaques will soon be sent to the engraver so your valuable contribution must be made ASAP.

Please email your response to BSPAC2016@gmail.com if you wish to support the Performing Arts in Borrego with the purchase of a new seat or a donation.

We will contact you and provide you with the necessary form. We are so excited about the new look and know you want to be a part of this successful campaign.

We again thank all of you who have already purchased a seat. Seat purchasers will be receiving an invitation to an Appreciation Event and be the first to see the new completed theater as our way of saying “Thank you” in a special way.