Borrego Springs Art Guild Luncheon

 

Last updated 11/2/2018 at Noon



Please join your friends to travel “Into the Great Wide Open” with photographer Tom Hogan at the Nov. 8 luncheon of the Borrego Springs Art Guild. The luncheon will take place at the Palm Canyon Resort, with doors opening at 11:30 am. Lunch and meeting begin at noon, with the show at 1 p.m. Reservations must be in by 10 a.m. Monday Nov. 5. Seating is limited, so RSVP by emailing bscaartguild@gmail.com or by calling Beth Hart at 760-767-5303.





