Stung by the Hornets, Picked off by the Red Hawks, but Shut Down the Scots

When a team grounded in fundamentals – receiving, setting, kill shots – also makes far fewer mistakes than their opponent, the result is almost inevitable.

The Lady Rams volleyball team needed to play a perfect match against the Calipatria Hornets on Oct. 4, but they got stung in three straight sets 3 – 0. The powerful Lady Hornets team won in straight sets last month, too.

This was also the teams last home game of the regular season.

But there was good news during the match. Head coach Rick Rethoret and the Lady Rams honored their three seniors' parents for their unflagging support throughout the season.

In last month's match against the Mountain Empire Red Hawks, the Lady Rams had picked up their game to force an exciting fifth set win on Oct. 10.

After dropping the first two sets, the Rams came back to win the next two sets, forcing the tiebreaker. It was a close one, but the Lady Red Hawks prevailed in a disappointing Rams loss, 15 – 13.

The Lady Rams also played Friday Oct. 12 in hopes to break their two-game losing streak, and beat the Vincent Memorial Lady Scots, 3 –1.

The Lady Rams' last game of the regular season will be at West Shores. The team hopes for a comeback, after being swept by the Lady Wildcats last month.