New Golf Pro at Rams Hill

Rams Hill has a new golf pro, Class A-1 PGA Professional Bob Gelesko.

Gelesko has worked for 25 years as a GM/Head Golf Professional at Del Rio Country Club in Brawley.

"My wife Tami and I love Borrego Springs," he said. "No stoplights. Peaceful. Tranquil. Beautiful mountains and desert. Rams Hill Golf Club is spectacular. One of the BEST golf courses in the country."

When finished getting golf equipment and apparel orders placed for the coming season, and other season prep duties, Gelesko will be available for lessons.

"The short game," he says, "is where you can shave off the most strokes."

The Borrego Sun will follow-up with Gelesko after the start of the season, and will do a full profile.

Meanwhile, to Bob and Tami, and their two children, Brian and Chelsea, welcome to Borrego Springs!