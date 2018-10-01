RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

New Golf Pro at Rams Hill

 

Last updated 10/11/2018 at 2:06pm

Rams Hill has a new golf pro, Class A-1 PGA Professional Bob Gelesko.

Gelesko has worked for 25 years as a GM/Head Golf Professional at Del Rio Country Club in Brawley.

"My wife Tami and I love Borrego Springs," he said. "No stoplights. Peaceful. Tranquil. Beautiful mountains and desert. Rams Hill Golf Club is spectacular. One of the BEST golf courses in the country."

When finished getting golf equipment and apparel orders placed for the coming season, and other season prep duties, Gelesko will be available for lessons.

"The short game," he says, "is where you can shave off the most strokes."

The Borrego Sun will follow-up with Gelesko after the start of the season, and will do a full profile.

Meanwhile, to Bob and Tami, and their two children, Brian and Chelsea, welcome to Borrego Springs!

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2018 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2018 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser