Kurt Hauser Settles in at The Resort

He's been back in Borrego only two days, but Kurt Hauser is already planning for the future as the Borrego Springs Resort and Spa's Food & Beverage Director and Executive Chef. Prior to departing Borrego Springs, he served as the executive chef at Rams Hill.

Hauser returns to Borrego from the Eugene Country Club in Oregon, where he thought he'd be here playing golf and sitting on his porch watching the world go by. He now has other things to think about for the coming season in Borrego – how to achieve his main goal of bringing "fresh, flavorful, healthy, and affordable" food and beverages to customers at the Resort.

"Freshening the existing menu," he says, "together with adding fresh seafood items and food with a special Asian flair, is all part of the mix."

Hauser is very concerned about affordability, so he will be pricing menu items "so folks on a fixed income can afford to eat here."

Special events for this season are also in the offing: Daily menu specials (fresh fish), wine and dinner nights, wine and beer festivals, and a Thanksgiving event "not to be missed," Hauser says, and he concluded, "I want to take care of this community."

He's off to a good start.