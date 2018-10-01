Campus Connections – Proposition GG – Goodness Gracious, We Need It!

By Martha Deichler

It was in June, 1965 when the last Borrego Springs school bus ended its daily 62 miles round trip to Julian carrying high schoolers up the mountain to Julian High School. Borrego Springs did not open a high school until September, 1965 – 53 years ago.

Over these last 53 years, our high school buildings, as well as elementary (BS Middle School was built more recently), have faced relentless sun, wind, rain, weathering and use by thousands of students with little to no funding for facility upgrades or modernization.

Yes, California schools receive yearly funding and this is based on enrollment. Small school districts such as Borrego Springs (395 students total) do not receive enough state funding to purchase books, pay teachers, cover overhead and in addition, consistently upgrade facilities.

Our facilities’ improvement plan, out of necessity, has been more of an emergency patch up, cover up, glue together and replace-parts program.

The goal of Borrego Springs Unified School District has always been to house our students in a safe and secure school environment and although we have for the most part succeeded in this endeavor, many of our facilities are outdated, energy inefficient and truthfully ugly. Research shows that students’ success in school is linked to a learning environment that is welcoming, attractive and conducive to learning.

Proposition GG on this November’s ballot will do just this! We urge you to vote yes in order for our students to attend schools with:

- RENOVATED AND MODERNIZED CLASSROOMS, RESTROOMS AND SCHOOL FACILITIES

- UPGRADED ELECTRICAL SYSTEMS

- IMPROVED PE FIELDS AND ATHLETIC FACILITIES FOR THE SCHOOL

AND COMMUNITY

- Solar PANELS TO REDUCE OUR HUGE UTILITY COSTS

The Borrego Springs Unified School District’s Board of Education has authorized a ballot request to approve an $8.6 million bond to upgrade school facilities.

This equates to an average of $560,000 annually to the school district. The projects will be completed in phases and bonds sold as needed. Bonds will be paid off over 30 years or less.

The cost to property owners in the Borrego Springs Unified School District will be $60 per year per $100,000 of assessed valuation. This cost will be included in property taxes.

We urge you to consider the condition of our BSUSD facilities as well as the worthiness of our students and VOTE YES ON PROPOSITION GG.

Borrego students deserve the same quality of facilities as students in more affluent and larger school districts.

Please call Martha Deichler Borrego Springs Unified School District School Community Liaison, for a tour of our facilities if you would like at 619-948-5900.