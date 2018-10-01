Salton Sea with Paddie Connelly

With the return of our cooler, visitor-friendly area, there is an understandable increase in emergency calls. So, I think we should brush up on 911 etiquette:

What is 911?

911 is an emergency response service provided by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office to assist the citizens of our county with receiving law enforcement, fire, and ambulance assistance during crisis times. Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Dispatchers man special emergency phone lines 24 hours a day so that the citizens of Imperial County may receive help as expeditiously as possible. At the same time as they answer 911 calls, Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Dispatchers also answer non-emergency calls on regular phone lines. IMPORTANT: Tell the operator: “I am calling from a cell phone in (name of town: e.g., Salton City).”

When should I call 911?

911 Emergency calls should be made only in cases such as a crime in progress, a fire, a medical emergency or similar threatening cases. A possible 911 situation can involve something you see – a burglar breaking in to a neighbor’s house, a fire or an automobile accident. It can also involve what you hear – a woman screaming or yelling, “Don’t hit me again,” gunfire, an explosion or glass breaking.

Notice of meeting postponement due to lack of quorum:

Salton Community Services District – 1209 Van Buren Avenue, Salton City, CA. Architectural Committee rescheduled for Thursday Oct. 25 at 9:30 a.m.

Of interest: #7 – PLAN APPROVAL:

1. Plan #3042 My Desert Properties, LLC, 1395 Bel Air, APN 014-041-001-000. Cannabis cultivation using green house structures and shipping containers

PLEASE NOTE: In strict accordance with California’s Brown Act, all SCSD agendas are posted on line at least 48 hours prior to the meeting; copies are also posted on all the community bulletin boards and will be cheerfully given, gratis, to any citizen who visits the office and asks. Please let’s make fewer and fewer, “But, I didn’t know” remarks and please be aware of what’s going on in your towns.

Good News from the SCSD: The District has been awarded a grant that will pay for the installation of splash pads at Salton City Park. You will recall that the only public water feature on the West Shores, the community pool at Salton City Park, had to be closed and demolished because it cost more to repair than to keep open, especially given that tenacious roots were coming up through the bottom of the pool, cracking the cement.

Everyone was sad, and now we have a reason to rejoice – at least for our youngsters. Park hours for the summer will be posted soon and the splash pads should be installed shortly. YAY!

FLU SHOTS and FOOD HANDLER CARDS:

In an event sponsored by the POA (Property Owners Association of Salton Sea Beach) and the West Shores Lions Club, and West Shores resident. Senior flu shots and the obligatory Food Handler cards (the cards are required by Imperial County for any person working in or around food); in addition to a few folks who are working the in food service industry and who paid for their cards, many volunteers received their free cards, as did the food service workers at our two public schools, SeaView Elementary and West Shores Middle/High School. Approximately 50 – 60 residents participated.

Hallowe’en and Haunted Houses

A really spooky and scary haunted house for older kids (6+, I’d think) is being sponsored again this year by the Salton Community Services District, West Shores Fire Department, West Shores Lions, and various individuals. The theme this year is “Goosebumps” so visitors can expect some outrageous surprises.

Master-minding the event is Mary Murray, the multi-talented, super-creative community spark plug; those of you who attended Christmas at the Firehouse last year will recognize her work. Many citizens are also assisting, as are teachers and students from both schools, an enormous effort that is being coordinated by another community sparkplug, the one and only Roxana Catherman. THANK YOU, LADIES! In addition to the actual haunted house, #1 Goosebumps Place, there will be games, face painting and other mystifying marvels. Cost of admission is one can of food which will be used to offset the cost of Christmas food baskets given away during the holidays. If you’d like to volunteer or make a donation (always welcome!) Please feel free to contact Jackie Gonzalez at the Salton Community Services Office at 760-394-4446.

Location and time: Salton City Park on South Marina. Dusk until it’s over.

PLEASE REMEMBER: If you are driving after dusk on Halloween to pay very special attention, watching out for overly excited, incautious little ghosts and goblins.

Now, for all the toddlers and others who are easily frightened by things that go bump! In the night, there is whimsical Truck or Treat sponsored by the POA and Lions Club, with very special home-made ice cream being served by the West Shores Baptist Church.

Location and time: POA Building on SeaView Street (one house in on SeaView from Brawley Avenue off the 86). Dusk until it’s over (probably by p.m.). There is no admission fee. Everyone is welcome.