Volunteers Needed to Assist State Park Archaeologist

The Colorado Desert Archaeological Society needs volunteers to work in the Anza-Borrego Desert, Cuyamaca Rancho, and Palomar Mountain State Parks.

An Introduction to Archaeology class will be taught by Robin Connors, State Park Archaeologist, in November and December 2018. Upon completion, participants will be qualified to join CDAS and participate in all archaeological projects. There will be numerous opportunities to work in the field, the Begole Archaeological Research Center, and library.

There is no cost for this training; however, participants will be asked to volunteer 40 hours a year in the Colorado Desert District Archaeology Program to maintain active volunteer status.

Classes will start Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. and will continue Friday evenings and all day Saturdays through Dec. 29, holidays excluded.

For further information contact John Downing at johndowning2014@outlook.com