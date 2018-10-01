RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Sue Salt to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

 

Last updated 10/5/2018 at 9:52am

The Chamber of Commerce announced that long-time resident, community volunteer for many organizations, former Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center president, and all-around Borrego favorite Sue Salt will receive this year's Lifetime Achievement Award.

She will be honored for her many years of varied service, dedication, and generosity within the Borrego Community.

Salt also volunteered her time to help organize the upcoming Borrego Days Desert Festival activities. The award ceremony at Christmas Circle will follow the parade on Saturday Oct. 20. Full report following her award.


You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2018 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2018 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser