Sue Salt to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

The Chamber of Commerce announced that long-time resident, community volunteer for many organizations, former Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center president, and all-around Borrego favorite Sue Salt will receive this year's Lifetime Achievement Award.

She will be honored for her many years of varied service, dedication, and generosity within the Borrego Community.

Salt also volunteered her time to help organize the upcoming Borrego Days Desert Festival activities. The award ceremony at Christmas Circle will follow the parade on Saturday Oct. 20. Full report following her award.