Shooting at the Serpent

In the Sept. 20 issue of the Borrego Sun, we ran a piece on the Visit California promotional film, "Family," shot in Borrego Sept. 19, the day the issue hit the news stands. Caroline Beteta, President and CEO of Visit California, responded to our query and added the following:

"Visit California's broadcast commercials are the crown jewels of our $125 million global marketing campaign designed to inspire would-be travelers from around the world to visit California. In short, they're advertisements selling the California dream. Our spots are developed to evoke the entire state's abundance of awe-inspiring nature, iconic experiences, signature laid-back attitude and celebrity-level status on the world stage."