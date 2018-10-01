BORREGO DAYS HAS ARRIVED

The 53rd Annual Borrego Days Desert Festival is upon us. This year's theme, "Eyes to the Skies" – highlights both aircraft and our dark night skies.

The Festival begins with a spectacular multi-aircraft flyover at 10 a.m. Saturday Oct. 20. The parade follows at 10:30 a.m., where high school bands will march, and unique parade entries will make their way down Palm Canyon Drive. Parade VIPs include newly-crowned Miss Borrego 2018 – 19, Dennise Cecena, and her Court, plus Grand Marshal, departing District 5 Supervisor Bill Horn, and Supervisor candidates Jim Desmond and Michelle Gomez.

Chamber Executive Director Linda Haddock, other members, and Festival volunteers worked very hard to bring Borregans the best Festival ever.

Daytime at Christmas Circle includes a play area for kids, live bands, lots of good food, and a Beverage Garden open to adults with their kids. Evening on Saturday brings special events, with live music at establishments all around town.