Seven Borrego Springs High School seniors will compete for the crown to be the next Miss Borrego. The pageant will be held Saturday Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. in the high school gym.

Seniors participating in the 2018 – 19 Miss Borrego Pageant:

– Dennise Cecena

– Camila Hernandez

– Ana Mares Fuentes

– Jennifer Rodriguez

– Viviana Hernandez

– Gabriela Rocha

– Keylly Lopez