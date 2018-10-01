RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Seven Million Years of Fossil History

 

The Stout Research Center will be open for tours Saturday Oct. 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon. At the Stout Research Center Paleontology Laboratory, visitors will see actual fossils collected and prepared – from tiny bones seen under a microscope to a giant skull. Explore Anza-Borrego Desert’s seven million year collection with a guided tour through our repository, and feel free to ask the paleontologist any questions about fossil history.

Tours meet at the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Visitor Center for a short, guided walk to the Stout Research Center. The event is free and open to visitors of all ages.


