Join us for the third annual Pints 4 the Park Saturday Oct. 20, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Excellent beer, tasty snacks, and live music. Sponsored by Borrego Outfitters, Nickel Beer, Carmelita’s, Frederick’s, The Roadkill Band, and Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce. All proceeds support the mission of Anza-Borrego Foundation, the official partner of the Anza-Borrego State Park.

Don’t miss out on this fun evening. Register early at http://www.theabf.org/Pints4Park, or pick up a ticket at Borrego Outfitters in the Mall before they sell out. For more information, email toni@attheabf.org.