New Storage Sheds for BAI Complex

With interior space at a premium at Kesling's Kitchen and the BAI gallery, and the need to store supplies for the ArtFarm, TuffSheds were installed Thursday Sept. 27, to accommodate various storage needs.

The sheds were assembled and installed on-site by the vendor's workforce.

Two 8x12-ft sheds are for Kesling's Kitchen and Gallery use, an 8x10-ft shed for ArtFarm storage, and a 6x8-ft shed for community plots.

The sheds are as their name implies – TuffSheds, with wood studs (behind foil insulation for some), T-111 composite siding and protective paint, metal bases over wooden ground supports, shingle roofs, and both skylights and vents for the two largest sheds.

If you need more information, Wade's phone is 760-607-9419.