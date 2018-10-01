RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

By Jolene Nacapuy 

BAI Opening Reception

 

Last updated 10/18/2018 at 11:47am

Jolene Nacapuy

Guests enjoyed wonderful photographs including floral, architecture, landscape portraits, which were exhibited at the Borrego Art Institute. On Oct. 13, the BAI held its first opening reception of the season with 'The Art of Photography.'

The show showcased unique perspectives of photographs, as many were places right here in Borrego such as Fonts Wash, taken by Kati Cowan, and the Badlands of Borrego, taken by Garett Wood.

The guests also enjoyed the delicious appetizers by Kesling's Kitchen, which featured some ingredients from the ArtFarm.

The artwork will be on display until Nov. 4.


