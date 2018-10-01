BAI Opening Reception

Guests enjoyed wonderful photographs including floral, architecture, landscape portraits, which were exhibited at the Borrego Art Institute. On Oct. 13, the BAI held its first opening reception of the season with 'The Art of Photography.'

The show showcased unique perspectives of photographs, as many were places right here in Borrego such as Fonts Wash, taken by Kati Cowan, and the Badlands of Borrego, taken by Garett Wood.

The guests also enjoyed the delicious appetizers by Kesling's Kitchen, which featured some ingredients from the ArtFarm.

The artwork will be on display until Nov. 4.