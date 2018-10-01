BAI New Head

The Borrego Art Institute has announced that Joan Anson has been hired as their first executive director, as of Sept. 4.

A long-time Borrego resident, Anson comes to BAI with a strong background in office management and finance. As an 11-year BAI Board member (2004 – 2015), she has strong knowledge and understanding of the Borrego Art Institute.

Anson will be working with department heads in each of the five departments – The Art Gallery, Keslings Kitchen, The Pottery, KidsArt Program, and the ArtFarm. Her focus will be to facilitate a smooth running and strong, sustainable organization.

BAI looks forward to exciting growth with a more involved community presence.