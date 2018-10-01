RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

BAI New Head

 

Last updated 10/5/2018 at 9:43am

The Borrego Art Institute has announced that Joan Anson has been hired as their first executive director, as of Sept. 4.

A long-time Borrego resident, Anson comes to BAI with a strong background in office management and finance. As an 11-year BAI Board member (2004 – 2015), she has strong knowledge and understanding of the Borrego Art Institute.

Anson will be working with department heads in each of the five departments – The Art Gallery, Keslings Kitchen, The Pottery, KidsArt Program, and the ArtFarm. Her focus will be to facilitate a smooth running and strong, sustainable organization.

BAI looks forward to exciting growth with a more involved community presence.

Borrego Sun | Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2018 Borrego Sun, Inc.

