New Owners Serve It Up at The Courts

They came from New York to Borrego Springs for a visit earlier this year, and like many, Adil Dara and Leah Goren loved what they saw. So much so, they returned to purchase the Anza-Borrego Tennis Center, now renamed The Courts at Anza Borrego.

After visiting the Borrego Art Institute, sculpture garden and a few other sites, they decided to stop by the tennis center.

Adil and Leah are still getting organized, but they're open for business. They will be open year-round with summer hours.

Early morning hours in late summer, starting at 7 a.m., has already brought dedicated Borregans to The Courts.

Borregans have many options for tennis at The Courts, including daily, monthly, seasonal, and yearly play for both individuals and families. Adil also gives lessons.

There will be a grand open tournament after the first of the year, with regular mini-tourneys along the way for the regulars, handicapped by evenly matched teams/players. Events for kids (i.e., the Pablito's Program) are also being planned.

"We're a friendly place for people to come play tennis, hang out, and just enjoy themselves, so we hope everyone in the community is able to stop by," Leah said.

The Courts do not have a business phone just yet, but be reached via email at hello@thecourts.net for court reservations or questions.

Welcome to Borrego, Adil and Leah.

Full story in the Sept. 20 issue of the Borrego Sun.