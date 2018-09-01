Troupe Nolander: All in the Family

If you saw Greg and Heather Nolander walking down Palm Canyon Drive with their three daughters, you'd think they were a typical family out to see the sights of Borrego Springs.

Inside our library Aug. 25, however, the two youngest daughters (15-year old Lily and 13-year old Juni) performed a sampling of Troupe Nolander's extraordinary acrobatic talents included in their "cirque nouveau style" performance.

Backed up by music, the sisters showcased their artistic grace and athletic stylings with synchronized dance moves and precise balancing maneuvers that wowed the crowd of kids and adults alike.

Sisterhood via grace and control is the best way to put it. After the performance, the library staff served up ice cream cones for the youngsters.

Hailing from Eugene, Oregon, the Nolanders have been together as an acrobatic troupe for 10 years now. Mom and Dad, Lily and Juni, plus 20-year daughter Melody, have all performed and entertained in San Diego, across the country, and in Europe. "It's a way to do things together as a family," Greg said.

The family is putting together a new show, and the Nolanders will soon be honing their skills in at least one workshop in Europe.

It took Lily about two years to learn how to do a one-arm handstand, and she and Juni showed off a synchronized handstand maneuver where a stack of blocks under each of four hands disappeared one by one. A prolonged handstand is difficult enough, but the block removal was a feat of exquisite balance and sheer wonder.

We all hope that after Europe and with a new show, the Nolanders will come back to Borrego to perform, either at the new Library or perhaps even at our Performing Arts Center.