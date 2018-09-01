RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

BWD Directors Set

 

Last updated 9/6/2018 at 10:45am



Two seats on the Borrego Water District Board of Directors have unanimously been filled, after one candidate dropped out.

The two seats open are to replace directors Beth Hart and Joe Tatusko, plus another seat currently filled by board VP Lyle Brecht, who sought re-election.

The Registrar determined that with no opposition, the two open seats would go to the two candidates listed – Dave Duncan and Kathy Dice – and that Brecht is approved to fill his next 4-year term. Congrats to all for well-fought campaigns!

Full details will be provided on the old replacing the new at BWD when the new board directors are seated.


