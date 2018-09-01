FINAL RUDYVILLE MEETING

The days are cutting close to the final determination of Rudyville’s request for increased zoning density at its hearing Sept. 12 with the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

If you would like to speak at the hearing, you must turn in a Speakers Request Form before the hearing at 9 a.m.

All are encouraged to attend the meeting in an effort to make the final decision the right decision.

There is also a petition against Rudyville at borregoknowsbest.com.

Again, there will be a bus to take those wishing to attend, courtesy of Tubb Canyon Desert Conservancy.

Contact Dave Duncan via Facebook or by text/call at 415-238-0450 for a seat on the bus. Departure will be at 6 a.m. in front of Red Ocotillo.

The meeting will be at 9 a.m. on the third floor in room 310 of the County Administration Center at 1600 Pacific Highway in San Diego.