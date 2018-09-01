Miss Julian Crowned

Congratulations to the newly crowned 2018 Miss Julian court.

At the Miss and Teen Miss Julian Scholarship Pageant crowning event, Sept. 9, held at Julian Union High School, Nicole Arias was named Miss Julian and Britney Vargas was named Teen Miss Julian.

Previous participants of the pageant were also in attendance, including 2017 winners, Miss Teen Itzel Solis and Teen Miss Natalie Romano as they handed their crown down.

Emily Villarata and Perla Lares were honored as Miss Princess and Miss Teen Princess, respectively.

This pageant is a yearly competition that honors local young ladies’ commitment to serving their community and volunteering their time around the San Diego County.

Guests of the pageant were also given a special performance during intermission by country music star Coffey Anderson.

Miss and Teen Miss Julian serve as youth ambassadors for the community, and volunteer in several organizations. The Miss Julian Program is also a part of the San Diego 678 Pageant System, which includes the sister pageants, Miss Lakeside and Miss Ramona.

For more information, contact pageant coordinator Jill Fleming at 678director@gmail.com.