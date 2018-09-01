Micro-Breweries are a new thing that has really come into focus in the last few years. This new business fad will continue until you see one in the middle of Walmart, then I suppose it will eventually disappear into the world of the Rubics Cube, high heeled sneakers, racing discs, and tail finned cars.

This new business has several things that are going for it that I don’t think even the owners are aware of yet, but they soon will be.

One of Julian’s newest businesses opened July 4, and has really been on a roll ever since.

Their grand opening was Sept. 1. This event lasted all day and into the night.

The three biggest things going for it is location, location, location. It is located on the main street, past the stop sign on the left side of the road. This is just out of town enough that it allows you to actually find a place to park. Unlike other businesses on the main street between the gas station and the stop sign intersection.

This business ran for many years known as “Bailies,” so its location is well known. It closed its doors in 2016, and the new owners have completely remodeled. It is big and spacious with gobs of seating, plus a large building next door that offers more of the same, up to 200 people.

The ‘old Bailey’ home is also located on the property, that will come into play on a later date. There are years and years of local history here to see and enjoy.

Co-owner, Matt Pitman (lead brewer) and co-partners Vince Marsaglia and his sons Jeremy and Josh add to the flavor and fun of this new establishment. Everyone that works there is friendly and happy and make sure you are too.

Visitors seem to really like the food. ‘Gold bites’, caesar salad, three ribs, brisket sandwich, smoked pork sandwich, half rack of ribs, pizza by the slice or whole, apple pie, ice cream, soda, soda floats, and a stout float are some of the few on the menu. There is more to come and specials that change every week.

The Julian Beer Company is open Tuesday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday’s from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.