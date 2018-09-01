JCFPD Goes Down in Flames

The San Diego Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) voted on Sept. 10 to dissolve the Julian-Cuyamaca Fire Protection District.

The JCFPD will be terminated within two weeks time, unless residents gather 2,500 valid signatures to appeal. It will then be put to a vote by residents.

The JCFPD was the last operating volunteer fire department in the county.

“How can I myself in good conscience tell our community,” said JCFPD Board Member Kristin Starlin at the Sept 10 hearing, “that we are ready for an emergency when our district cannot provide, have the resources, nor even afford what we need to provide to protect our staff and community?”

The JCFPD Board of Directors voted in January to remain independent; however, their funding was cut, pulling a paramedic and fire engine assigned to Julian. Then in April, the board voted once again, this time for dissolution, citing financial struggles.

The California Fire Authority (CalFire) will take over all responsibilities for local fire duties, unless the 2,500 signatures are verified and the LAFCO decision is subsequently put to voters and overturned.