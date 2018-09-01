RSS

Home   Advertise   Classifieds   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Hospitality Training

 

Last updated 9/24/2018 at 6:33pm



Improve your customer service skills at this free workshopfrom 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 2 at the University of California Irvine Steele Burnand Anza-Borrego Desert Research Center. This FREE interpretive hosts–introduction workshop features certified host instructors and a great opportunity to improve your skills in a personal setting, and business. Space is limited. RSVP now with your name, business, phone and email to register.

Contact Jim Dion, Borrego Village Association at borregovillage@gmail.com or by phone at 202-604-2847. Or contact Betsy Knaak, Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association at abdnha2@att.net.


You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | generalmail@borregosun.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2018 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2018 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser