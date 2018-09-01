Hospitality Training

Improve your customer service skills at this free workshopfrom 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 2 at the University of California Irvine Steele Burnand Anza-Borrego Desert Research Center. This FREE interpretive hosts–introduction workshop features certified host instructors and a great opportunity to improve your skills in a personal setting, and business. Space is limited. RSVP now with your name, business, phone and email to register.

Contact Jim Dion, Borrego Village Association at borregovillage@gmail.com or by phone at 202-604-2847. Or contact Betsy Knaak, Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association at abdnha2@att.net.