Submit your photos now!

The 2019 Anza-Borrego Desert Photo Contest is now live and ready to accept your entries!

The contest is meant to encourage desert lovers and photography enthusiasts to capture their favorite views, moments and adventures in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Since the theme of the contest is the unique and natural beauty of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, all photographs must be taken within the Park boundaries.

All first-round submissions are digital, and can be uploaded to http://www.theABF.org/PhotoContest. Digital submissions will be accepted until midnight December 1, 2018. We have six categories to choose from this year:

Plants of ABDSP

Animals (not sheep) of ABDSP

Landscapes of ABDSP

People Enjoying ABDSP

Black & White Photography of ABDSP

Cell Phone Photography of ABDSP

There will be an Opening Reception at the Borrego Art Institute Saturday Feb. 2, 2019, at 5 p.m.

Ribbons will be awarded to First, Second, and Third place winners. All place winners also receive a gift membership to Anza-Borrego Foundation, good for one year.

For more information, please contact Ashley at 760-767-0446 ext 1003 or Ashley@theABF.org.