Border Patrol – 39 Pounds of Meth Seized

El Centro Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint arrested a man suspected for smuggling methamphetamine Sept. 4.

The incident occurred shortly after 12:50 a.m., when a 26-year-old man approached the checkpoint in white Jeep Cherokee.

A Border Patrol canine alerted the team, and was sent to secondary inspection.

During the secondary inspection, agents discovered 35 vacuum-sealed packages stored in the vehicles' gas tank.

The packages tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed a total of 38.58 pounds with an estimated value of $102,237.

The man was identified as Mexican citizen, and was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration, along with the vehicle and narcotics.

In the 2018 fiscal year, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have seized more than 1,076 pounds of methamphetamine, with a total street value of $2.5 million.