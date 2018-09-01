RSS

BWD Sends Letter to Board of Supervisors on Rudyville

 

Last updated 9/7/2018 at 9:32am



The Borrego Water District, via a July 18 letter under the signature of BWD Board President Beth Hart, sent the County Board of Supervisors a request for consideration of Borrego’s water-related issues at the Sept. 12 public hearing.

The BWD letter includes the following paragraph:

“The Board of Directors of the Borrego Water District respectfully requests that the County Supervisors accept the CEQA-determined recommendations of the (Department of Planning Services). If the Board of Supervisors determines to discard its own agency’s recommended CEQA findings regarding the upper limit of acceptable and analytically determined overriding considerations to create any approved up-zoning of property in the District’s service area, we request that you downzone an equal or greater number of existing approved and legally buildable residential (equivalent dwelling units) within the District’s service area.”

This water-related issue is critical to the upcoming decision. The Board of Supervisors’ vote will be the culmination of years of efforts on both sides of the “Rudyville” matter to settle once and for all disputes on allowable zoning density under the County’s General Plan.

