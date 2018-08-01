RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

BSUSD Policy Amended: School Lunch/Breakfast Program

 

Last updated 8/10/2018 at 10:08am



Borrego Springs Unified School District today announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch / School Breakfast Programs for the 2018 – 2019 school year. All students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge at the following sites:

Borrego Springs Elementary School

Borrego Springs Middle School

Borrego Springs High School

For additional information, please contact: Catherine Paredes, Director of Food Services at 760-767-5335, ext. 404 or 760-767-5333, ext. 223 or by email at cparedes@bsusd.net.

Address:

1315 Palm Canyon Drive

Borrego Springs, CA 92004

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | generalmail@borregosun.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2018 Borrego Sun, Inc.

