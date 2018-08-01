Summer Ice Cream Social

There was no fudge. Other than that, there was plenty of ice cream and toppings, face painting, and raffle prizes for the kids to make up for it.

The August ice cream social, hosted by La Casa del Zorro Saturday July 28, brought dozens of excited kids and doting parents temporarily out of the heat and humidity.

Scooped out into cones and cups mostly by Sandra Mikovich, but with help on occasion by Martha Deichler and event organizer Kasey Simrock, the ice cream received its final flourishes by the now-seasoned toppings expert Joe Pogerelc. One cup of Sandra and Joe’s concoction was a meal unto itself. Face painting was a favorite for the kids, followed closely by their anticipation of winning toys and other raffle goodies. And LCDZ General Manager Patrick Sampson was on hand to make sure everything went smoothly.

It did – as smooth as one of the ice cream selections.