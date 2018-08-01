RSS

Print  

Local Felon Sentenced

 

Last updated 8/28/2018 at 12:40pm



Having been charged with seven felonies and misdemeanors, and pleading guilty to one felony charge (Criminal Code Section 245-A(4) -- Assault Likely to Cause Bodily Injury), Borrego Springs resident Alan Smith was sentenced Aug. 16 in a San Diego courtroom to three years of formal felony probation, four months of County Parole, and “Alternative Custody,” meaning house arrest.

The sentencing resulted from a series of incidents in Borrego Springs back on Feb. 3, including charges of assault with a deadly weapon, personal injury, hit-and-run, and property damage.

“Smith will be responsible for complying with a variety of conditions,” said Deputy District Attorney Rikol Santin after the Aug. 18 sentencing hearing, “imposed by both the court and his assigned probation officer.”

A separate “restitution hearing” will be conducted on the amount to be paid by Smith for medical bills incurred and financial losses due to property damage.

