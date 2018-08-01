Kathy King Named to 2018 REAL Trends America's Best Real Estate Professionals

Kathy King of Coldwell Banker Borrego was named one of America’s most productive sales associates as a part of REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals, the newly issued ranking report produced by REAL Trends and sponsored by Adwerx. She is now a member of the “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals,” and ranked number 118 for the state of CA.

REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals ranks over 13,800 residential real estate professionals solely based on their excellence in real estate sales during calendar year 2017. All production numbers are independently verified by a third-party in order to ensure accuracy and report integrity. “This group of highly successful real estate sales agents represents less than 1 percent of all real estate practitioners in the United States,” says Steve Murray, president of REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals and president of REAL Trends.

To qualify for inclusion, an individual agent must have closed at least 50 transaction sides or $20 million in sales volume in 2017. For real estate agent teams, the minimum is 75 transaction sides or $30 million in closed sales volume. The individuals ranked in America’s Best Real Estate Agents had an average of 73.88 transaction sides and an average sales volume of almost $38 million. Teams ranked in America’s Best Real Estate Professionals had an average of 147.4 sides and an average sales volume of almost $62 million. This ensures that only the best of the best are included on the prestigious list.

“The average residential real estate agent in the United States closed 8.0 transactions in 2017 and had less than $1.3 million in sales,” Murray said. “To say that Kathy King is an exceptional sales professional is an understatement. To attain this level of sales is truly outstanding.”

“We are also pleased that one of the nation’s most prominent digital advertising companies, Adwerx, has partnered with REAL Trends as a sponsor of the 2018 America’s Best Real Estate Professionals,” Murray added.

“Becoming one of America’s Best Real Estate Professionals is a tremendous accomplishment,” Jed Carlson, CEO at Adwerx, said. “We are excited to partner with REAL Trends in sharing this news and to work with the country’s top real estate professionals in sharing their achievement.”

“I am obviously pleased and honored to be ranked on this ranking of the country’s top residential real estate agents,” Kathy King said. “It represents the time and effort that we put into each customer that we serve and how much work it takes to build a successful real estate career. The level of sales it takes to qualify makes it a truly special recognition.”

Information on those receiving this recognition can be found online on July 10th at http://www.americasbestre.com.

