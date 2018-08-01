On Tuesday July 24, weather station KCABORRE-19 recorded a daytime high temperature of 123.3F at 2:44 p.m. The #19 station is located just below the eastern end of the Park and north of Palm Canyon Drive.

Wherever you were in Borrego that day, you probably remember that one. Folks should also remember that June 20, 2017 set the “official” record high temp for all of San Diego County with 124F in Ocotillo Wells. July 24 in Borrego Springs was not that far off the official County record.

On that same July 24 day, two weather stations also northwest of Christmas Circle (KCABORRE #5 and #7) recorded 120.9F and 119.2F, respectively; Station #41 (within the RoadRunner Club) measured 122.2F.

While these local numbers are not “official” for technical reasons, they all show rather consistent temps above 120F and otherwise near-record high temps for Borrego Springs on July 24. It should be noted that temps vary by as much as five degrees depending on the weather station location and elevation.

Let’s look at the “cranky” stats for July 24 (see July 26 issue of the Borrego Sun for cranky definition and range): For 16 straight hours, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., the #19 station measured temps that never dropped below 100F; during the eight hours between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., the temperature never dropped below 115F. Suffice it to say, it was a Hi-Cranky day.

Full story in the Aug. 9 issue of the Borrego Sun.