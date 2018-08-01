Borrego Springs Named One of the Most Scenic West Coast Destinations in America by Expedia

Borrego Springs has been selected by Expedia as one of the most scenic West Coast destinations in America! Scenic destinations can vary by offering different appeal such as sprawling coastlines, ample forests, sky-high mountains and much more.

Expedia.com released its most scenic West Coast destinations feature on July 2, picking the top west coast destinations that not only catch the eye and capture the heart, but also offer something extra special.

“Borrego Springs is one of my favorite places. Its vastness helped me develop a love and appreciation for desert landscapes, which as a native western Oregonian, I’d never experienced,” Lily Rogers, the travel writer on the feature, said.

“There are so many places to explore in Borrego, from Palm Canyon to Font’s Point and the badlands to the massive Ricardo Breceda sculptures. The sky is full of stars, and when the wildflowers bloom, it’s even more magical. In Borrego, you truly feel as though you’ve been transported to another planet. It’s the most amazing place.”

Expedia is one of the world’s leading travel companies. The Expedia Viewfinder blog features travel inspiration on destinations in the U.S. and across the globe. Articles are written by Expedia staff writers who are expert travelers themselves.