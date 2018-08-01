Borregan Man Pleads Guilty to Felony Charge

In a recent guilty plea stemming from a Feb. 3 incident involving an attempt on the lives of three British citizens here in Borrego, local resident Alan M. Smith of Country Club Road will face sentencing on Aug. 16 in San Diego.

Smith, currently out on bond, was originally charged with seven felonies and misdemeanors, including assault with a deadly weapon, personal injury, hit-and-run, and property damage. He has, however, recently pled guilty to a single felony charge under criminal code section 245-A(4): “Assault likely to cause bodily injury.”

If convicted of all seven felonies, Smith would have faced more than a year in state prison for each conviction. The guilty plea negated a felony jury trial, and the punishment could bring both jail time and probation.

Smith’s sentencing hearing is set for August 16 in San Diego, where the presiding judge will hear Borregan victims’ statements prior to sentencing.