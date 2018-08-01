RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Wonderful Julian Wonderfest

 

Last updated 8/21/2018 at 12:41pm

What a wonderful event indeed!

Jess Martin Park, just outside of Julian on Highway 79, was filled with over 1,000 guests for the first ever "Natural Wonderfest." Residents in Julian, as well as visitors came out to this well-put on event.

Volunteers for the event were graciously hard at work to ensure that this event ran smoothly.

Trying to find parking was unbelievable, however, the event provided a shuttle system, which ran from the old bank parking lot and the high school.

Interpretive displays, photographic art, conservation demonstrations, animal rescue, and preservation of our environment displays, and more. There were also multiple presentations for people to enjoy at the center stage.

This event was sponsored by the Julian Dark Sky Network, the Julian Chamber of Commerce, Volcan Mountain Foundation, and the Wildlife Research Institute. This event was free, thanks to the many sponsors of this event.

With the sun beginning to set, many stayed to enjoy the beautiful weather, as well as the ambiance of music and story telling.

A few stayed, along with astronomers to witness the Perseids Meteor Shower. What a great ending to a wonderful event.

This is one event you don't want to miss.

Will there be another Natural Wonderfest next year? We sure hope there is!

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | generalmail@borregosun.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2018 Borrego Sun, Inc.

