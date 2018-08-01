Julian Natural Wonderfest

Want to meet barn owls and other birds of prey? Have your photo taken in a big eagles’ nest? Listen to music and enjoy games and entertainment for all ages? How about voyaging into galaxies far, far away with astronomers who will share the beauty of the night sky during the Perseid meteor shower?

This entertaining and exciting event will include interpretive displays, photographic art, and demonstrations of conservation, animal rescue, and preservation of our environment, and more.

This wonderful community-wide event is being sponsored by the Julian Dark Sky Network, Julian Chamber of Commerce, Volcan Mountain Foundation, and the Wildlife Research Institute.

And it’s FREE thanks to the generous support of our sponsors! The shuttle that will pick you up from several locations in Julian is FREE and will deliver you within minutes to Jess Martin Park, and return you to Julian to shop, have dinner (or buy a box lunch) and otherwise enjoy our beautiful back country.

You can also park at Jess Martin Park, or take advantage of our two shuttle stops just a half mile from Jess Martin Park: at the Julian Branch Library or at the town center shuttle stop on Main Street.

Many organizations will have booth exhibits and hands on activities. On our central stage, we will enjoy music, storytellers and outdoor educators, and interactive programs about the rich animal and habitat diversity in our beautiful backcountry.

Local nature and astronomy photographers will display their breathtaking photographs of the night sky and our natural environment.

Maybe you are eager to learn how to build an enclosure to protect animals from mountain lions. Come and visit the Mountain Lion Foundation booth, which will have a display of the enclosure that allows people and mountain lions to cohabit in nature. Perhaps your interests lean more toward birds of prey!

We will have demonstrations which include barn owls, falcons and peregrine hawks.

We will have a representative from the Wolf Center to entertain and educate us about the importance of wolves in our ecosystem. How about handling snakes under the supervision of the San Diego Herpetological Society? Yes, we have that, too!

So….all you need to do is join us at Jess Martin park on Saturday, August 11, bring a blanket or chair to enjoy the spectacular night sky. Bring snacks or box lunch/dinner (no food available for sale in the park).

We will have water available (we serve paper cups and you can bring your own recyclable water container), music and entertainment, and a lifetime of amazing memories for you and your family.

Visit us on Facebook (Julian Natural Wonderfest) and on-line at http://naturalwonderfest.com

For more information, contact Lynn Jarman at 619-992-8290 or by email at keppie123@aol.com.