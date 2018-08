Julian will be celebrating its 22nd anniversary of the Julian Grape Stomp Festa. This old-world tradition will have you kicking off your shoes, rolling up your pant legs and letting tons of blessed grapes squish under your feet! Sound fun? Join them Sept. 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Menghini Winery. Regular admission for adults are $15, ages 6 – 20 are $5 and under 5 are free.