Go Lodge at the B & B

Just off the main street in Julian is the Julian Lodge B and B, designed after the Washington Hotel, built in 1885 and was constructed in the early eighties. The lodge can handle large groups, wedding parties, family reunions, or just a romantic getaway for you and your significant other.

Each of the 23 unique guest rooms combine the beauty of antique furnishings with the comforts of modern conveniences including private bathes, air conditioning, flat screen TV’s, and free WiFi.

Wake up to your own personal coffee station with gourmet coffee and teas, and enjoy a deluxe continental breakfast served daily from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the ‘Washington room’ next to the lobby.

The Washington room is a great place to plan your day and to meet back after a day of sightseeing in and around Julian.

The Julian Lodge has five flavors of rooms to choose from; Standard Queen; Standard Full; Double-Double; Deluxe Queen; and Deluxe King. Pet friendly rooms are available on request.

Check out their website at julianlodge.com or call 800-542-1420.

I’ll have them leave a light on for you.