Find Your "Inner North Star"

I recently stumbled across a new entity that you might find interesting, I know I did. I was chasing down a lead that the Julian American Legion had a new Chaplin, and proceeded to check it out. I got a phone number, called, and went to the address just South of Julian.

There, I met Michelle Dutro, and was given a very nice tour of her ‘digs’. Her main domain is an entity that she and two other women have put together they call ‘Inner North Star’.

This is basically a five-star retreat for couples, individuals, and or groups for weddings, renewal of wedding vows, learning, practicing yoga, meditation, etc. She also works in the treatment of stress reduction, specializing in PTSD, that affects so many of our Vets.

Michelle grew up in Southern California, served in the military (Air Force), followed by several decades in Seattle. After several years of ‘corporate’ life, she wanted more out of life, and to be able to help others. She knew she could help others and make a difference in their lives. She became a firefighter/ EMT, while this was an amazing opportunity, she thought maybe it would make more scents to teach others how to ovoid/prevent emergencies before they raise their ugly head.

This lead to the next 15 years working in the field of preventative medicine with this teaching her that the biggest contributor to negative health was stress.

This has led to her compassion in the field of stress reduction, with a focus on PTSD. Michelle is also a certified Massage Therapist.

The other partner, Erica Black is a Health and Wellness professional and yoga instructor, whose passion is helping people realize their full potential in order to live healthy, joy filled lives.

She is a certified Biofeedback Specialist, and a licensed Massage Therapist. She is also a certified EFT (emotional freedom technique) Tapping coach, and holds certifications in Hatha, Vinyasa, and Restorative Yoga. She is known by her piers as having as oil for every need.

Next is Skye Andrade is a powerful force of nature that uses her skills and passion for learning to understand people on a deep level and to be able to lead them into seeing and knowing who they truly are. She is also a certified Vinyasa Yoga Instructor and a certified EFT Tapping Coach.

Skye excels in leading group sessions, meditations, and nature walks in and around the property.

I personally hope you will check out their website (www.innernorthstar.com) and see what they offer, and to see if they could help to enrich your own life. You can email Michelle at michelle@innernorthstar.com