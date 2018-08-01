Crossroads Acoustic at LCDZ

CROSSROADS Acoustic returned to entertain "poolside" (too hot and humid outside so it was in the Fox Den) at La Casa del Zorro on Saturday, Aug. 19. They played their mostly 60's to 80's pop set-list that included covers of Beatles tunes (On Our Way Home and This Boy) and Bob Dylan (Don't Think Twice), so it was easy listening and vocal harmonization all the way. From left to right - lead vocalist Chris Fuller on acoustic guitar, Tom Lemenager on electric guitar, and Jeff Fuller on bass. Les Alan is scheduled "poolside" at La Casa for Aug. 25, and Lillian Thomas for Labor Day Weekend (Sat. and Sun.)