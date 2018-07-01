High School Awards

To kick off the week leading up to graduation day, high school students were honored with awards and scholarship recipients were recognized at the awards assembly June 11, held in the high school gym.

Teachers Tim White, Tim Fletcher, Marc Meadors and Daniel Lowery handed out various certificates to students – from outstanding math to the "Top Artist."

School-community liasion Martha Deichler then recognized Interact Club members and gave them their shiny light blue sashes to wear at graduation. She also recognized the students who participated in a dance class way back when with Joya Hoyt called, "Out of the Box."

Principal Katherine Girvin then honored those with Perfect Attendance and gave them a $10 gift card to Jilberto's, followed by the Principal's Award Plaque, which went to junior's Carlos Meza and Vanessa Rodarte.

Recipients were also named for six of the scholarships – Vision, BASIC, Soroptimist, American Legion, Dream Club and Art Guild. A couple of them were for those also going to a community-college, not just four-year institutions.

One of the greatest things to see from this Borrego Springs community is the generosity given to help these students further their education.

Gold cords were given to eight students and four to high honors. Valedictorian Mariana Arias and Salutatorian Karen Garcia were recognized to conclude the ceremony.

And then the reality began to sink in, as these students prepared for the days to come. Graduation.