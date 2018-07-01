RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Border Patrol – Over 40 Pounds of Meth Seized

 

Last updated 7/2/2018 at 4:16pm



El Centro Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint arrested a man suspected for smuggling methamphetamine July 2.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 a.m., when a man approached the checkpoint in a white Jeep Liberty. A Border Patrol canine alerted the team, and was waived to secondary inspection.

During the search, agents discovered 49 packages stored in the firewall of the Jeep.

The packages tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed a total of 43.16 pounds with an estimated value of $142,428.

The man was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration, along with the vehicle and narcotics.

In the 2018 fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, agents from El Centro Sector border patrol have seized more than 798.14 pounds of methamphetamine.

Borrego Sun
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | generalmail@borregosun.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2018 Borrego Sun, Inc.

