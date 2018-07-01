Robert P. Stillwell passed away on April 29, 2018. He was 94.

He and his wife of 66 years, Gwen, were longtime residents of Borrego Springs until their move to Palm Desert in 2015. Bob was born in Billings, MT. His family moved to Burbank, CA when he was two. He joined the Army Air Corp and served in the South Pacific during WWII as an aircraft mechanic. He attended USC and graduated with a business degree.

He spent much of his working life with a large lumber company as their credit manager. His hobby was to tear down any motor and put it back together. He also had a go cart parts business, Carretta, for many years. He built a racing go cart for his son, Phil, and they would travel to race tracks all over Southern California.

When he retired, he and Gwen loved traveling in their trailer. They would be gone for months seeing all the sights across the US and Canada. He is proceeded in death by Gwen. He has three children, Laura Stillwell, Mary Redgrave and Phillip Stillwell, and three granddaughters, Anna Harriger, Alicia Stillwell and Erin Stillwell.

We want to thank you Borrego Springs for making their home in your community some of the happiest times in their lives.