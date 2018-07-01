Dawn Ann Zimmerman

On June 11, 2018, the daughter of Precious Pearl and Irl Everett Zimmerman, joined her parents in eternal rest. Dawn was born in Seattle, Washington, May 10, 1927.

After graduating from high school, Dawn attended Central Washington College, Yakima Junior College and graduated from the University of Washington, earning a bachelor's degree of science in pharmacy.

She excelled as a pharmacist, originating a method of packaging, labeling and dispensing medication, and was recognized by her peers for her dedication towards improvement of patient care.

Dawn joined the United States Marine Corps Reserve in 1949, and was called to active duty in 1950, serving her country until 1953.

Along with her friend and partner Betty Schultz, Dawn came to Borrego Springs in 1979 and opened and operated the Village Liquor Store and Pharmacy, and enjoyed cruising the desert in her jeep, when she wasn't working. There will be an opportunity for her friends to come together in celebration.Time and date is yet to be announced.